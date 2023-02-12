State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,260 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 41.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,952,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,707,000 after buying an additional 567,573 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,324,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after buying an additional 99,113 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 601,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,417,000 after buying an additional 155,621 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC now owns 352,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,694,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 250,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,749,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Relmada Therapeutics alerts:

Relmada Therapeutics Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of RLMD stock opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $112.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.15. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $38.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.40) by $0.09. On average, analysts anticipate that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Relmada Therapeutics to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Relmada Therapeutics to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $42.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Insider Activity

In other Relmada Therapeutics news, CEO Sergio Traversa bought 55,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.10 per share, for a total transaction of $116,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,450.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

About Relmada Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on addressing diseases of the central nervous system. It develops esmethadone, an N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist for the treatment of CNS diseases, and oral agent for depression and other potential indications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Relmada Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relmada Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.