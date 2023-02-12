State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,710 Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 4,710 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 93.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,624 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, CX Institutional purchased a new stake in Foot Locker during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Foot Locker
In related news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Todd Greener sold 2,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total value of $94,075.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $222,807.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Foot Locker Stock Up 0.5 %
NYSE:FL opened at $44.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.26. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $47.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.43.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 18th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 16.98%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.45%.
Foot Locker Company Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
