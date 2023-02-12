State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 870 Shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $529,000. Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 4.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 56,959 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,317 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabot in the third quarter worth about $2,985,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cabot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,415 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,512,000 after acquiring an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Cabot by 53.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,692 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CBT stock opened at $74.03 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a 1 year low of $59.65 and a 1 year high of $78.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.39.

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.02. Cabot had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $965.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $955.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.26%.

CBT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

