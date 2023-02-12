State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 31.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 835 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $238,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 137.8% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 354.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 4.3% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 858,698 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $63,063,000 after purchasing an additional 35,391 shares during the period. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ESCO Technologies stock opened at $95.19 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $60.03 and a one year high of $101.52. The company has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.03.

ESCO Technologies Announces Dividend

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business had revenue of $205.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $193.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of ESCO Technologies from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st.

About ESCO Technologies

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Aerospace & Defense (A&D), RF Shielding and Test, and Utility Solutions Group (USG) segments. The A&D segment designs and manufactures specialty filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications, unique filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites, custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines, products and systems to reduce vibration and/or acoustic signatures and otherwise reduce or obscure a vessel’s signature, and other communications, sealing, surface control and hydrodynamic related applications to enhance U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.