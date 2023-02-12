State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,040 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOVT. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Novanta by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 3rd quarter valued at $680,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 619,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,184,000 after purchasing an additional 20,038 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novanta in the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Novanta by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,041,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,459,000 after purchasing an additional 47,352 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Robert Buckley sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total transaction of $30,278.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,757,906.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.94, for a total transaction of $948,610.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,682,458.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,537,848. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novanta stock opened at $160.95 on Friday. Novanta Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.84 and a 52-week high of $173.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.29 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $149.38 and a 200-day moving average of $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

