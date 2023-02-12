Susquehanna Boosts Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Price Target to $215.00

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Susquehanna from $189.00 to $215.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on NBR. StockNews.com raised shares of Nabors Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays raised shares of Nabors Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Nabors Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Nabors Industries from $125.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nabors Industries presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $201.29.

Shares of NBR stock opened at $173.02 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 2.78. Nabors Industries has a 12 month low of $92.66 and a 12 month high of $207.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,696,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $172,152,000 after purchasing an additional 136,874 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 750,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $76,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59,309 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 9.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 413,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after purchasing an additional 36,097 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 289,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,222,000 after purchasing an additional 23,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Nabors Industries by 158.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 234,826 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,863,000 after purchasing an additional 143,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

