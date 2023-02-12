SVB Wealth LLC Buys 18,518 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EPD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the third quarter valued at $32,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 86.4% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of EPD opened at $26.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.11. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.31.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $13.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.74 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 78.40%.

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In other news, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.60 per share, for a total transaction of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,111,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Carin Marcy Barth acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.99 per share, for a total transaction of $119,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 75,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,866.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aj Teague acquired 21,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.60 per share, with a total value of $499,140.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,335,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,111,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 39,800 shares of company stock worth $955,819 over the last three months. 32.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.