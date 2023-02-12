SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.42 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 11.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays lowered Capital One Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America lowered Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $124.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stephens lowered Capital One Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $122.71.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $115.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $86.98 and a 12 month high of $160.54.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.81 by ($0.99). The firm had revenue of $9.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 19.18% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

Featured Stories

