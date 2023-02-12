SVB Wealth LLC Has $1.91 Million Stock Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,165 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 949 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the second quarter worth $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter worth $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $853,382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,312,000 after acquiring an additional 880,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 32.8% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,536,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,560,000 after acquiring an additional 379,206 shares during the period. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.9 %

AJG opened at $195.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $186.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $148.03 and a twelve month high of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.51, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.68.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.23%.

Insider Transactions at Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Sherry S. Barrat sold 505 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.59, for a total transaction of $100,287.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,292,125.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,387 shares of company stock valued at $7,324,871. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services to both domestic and international entities. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

