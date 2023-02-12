SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,485 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after acquiring an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 4.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,279,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,377,000 after purchasing an additional 847,913 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 20,264,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $588,878,000 after purchasing an additional 725,436 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,201,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $538,160,000 after purchasing an additional 668,778 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 28.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,458,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791,493 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CSX opened at $31.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays increased their price target on CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.58.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

