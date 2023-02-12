SVB Wealth LLC Purchases 542 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 542 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of ASML in the second quarter valued at $35,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ASML by 275.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ASML by 680.0% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 18.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ASML stock opened at $656.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $618.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $545.10. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $363.15 and a 12-month high of $714.62. The firm has a market cap of $264.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.46.

ASML Cuts Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be paid a $1.267 dividend. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.16%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ASML shares. StockNews.com upgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Argus boosted their target price on ASML from $590.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on ASML from $710.00 to $752.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. KBC Securities cut ASML from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on ASML in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $707.46.

ASML Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sales, upgrading and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment systems. It includes lithography, metrology and inspection systems. It operates through the following geographical segments: Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Taiwan, Chine, Rest of Asia, Netherlands, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.