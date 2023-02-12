SVB Wealth LLC Sells 4,194 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

SVB Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $2,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. American National Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 86.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $110.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.96.

NYSE FIS opened at $75.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $70.99 and a 200 day moving average of $78.36. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.53 and a 1 year high of $115.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, Capital Markets, and Corporate and Other. The Merchant segment focuses on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

