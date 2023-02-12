Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 48.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,352 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 27.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,829 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 10.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Synaptics by 114.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Synaptics stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $81.13 and a 52-week high of $239.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.54.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.80, for a total transaction of $411,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,641 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,294.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.52, for a total transaction of $51,260.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,054 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,256.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,366 shares of company stock worth $5,231,082 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYNA. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Synaptics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.18.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

