Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.40.

SNV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In related news, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at $403,855.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total transaction of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas T. Dierdorff sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $84,421.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,855.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 957.4% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 719 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Synovus Financial by 93.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synovus Financial by 76.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,087 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. 79.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNV opened at $43.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.08.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.