Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Bought by Treasurer of the State of North Carolina

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,343 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 358.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 440 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 244.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TNDM shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $76.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.50.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of TNDM opened at $40.95 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.25. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.51 and a 12-month high of $123.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -38.27 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.81 and a quick ratio of 4.20.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $402,500.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,917.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

