The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) Price Target to $80.00

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HLNE. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Hamilton Lane from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.20.

Get Hamilton Lane alerts:

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 1.7 %

HLNE stock opened at $77.21 on Thursday. Hamilton Lane has a 1-year low of $55.81 and a 1-year high of $82.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.56.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

Hamilton Lane ( NASDAQ:HLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $127.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.66 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Hamilton Lane’s payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hamilton Lane

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hamilton Lane during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 360.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 163.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 583 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Hamilton Lane by 44.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hamilton Lane, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private markets investment solutions. The firm works with clients to conceive, structure, build out, manage, and monitor portfolios of private markets funds and direct investments. It also offers the following solutions: customized separate accounts, specialized funds, advisory services, distribution management, and reporting, monitoring, data, and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hamilton Lane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hamilton Lane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.