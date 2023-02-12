Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Stake Raised by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,142 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,003 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Toast were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TOST. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Toast by 3,508.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 18,041,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,933,007,000 after buying an additional 17,541,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 842.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,070,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,261 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,142,000. Park West Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,242,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $19,983,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $22.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.11. Toast, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.91 and a 12-month high of $29.45.

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.03. Toast had a negative return on equity of 25.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The company had revenue of $752.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.61 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

TOST has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Toast from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Toast from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Toast from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Toast from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Toast in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.72.

In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 546,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $10,104,515.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James Michael Matlock sold 6,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $150,745.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $858,319.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,466,540 shares of company stock worth $172,200,089 over the last three months. 20.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

