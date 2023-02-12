Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 397,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 51,895 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 111,201,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,488,691,000 after buying an additional 1,278,193 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in KeyCorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,965,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,578,000 after buying an additional 136,741 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,127,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $338,560,000 after buying an additional 834,564 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in KeyCorp by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,608,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $234,479,000 after buying an additional 5,406,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in KeyCorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,125,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $122,773,000 after buying an additional 205,284 shares in the last quarter. 82.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Angela G. Mago sold 5,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $106,772.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 194,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,875,886. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEY opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a PE ratio of 10.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.93. KeyCorp has a 1-year low of $15.26 and a 1-year high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 15.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.71%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KEY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Odeon Capital Group raised KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.36 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson started coverage on KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on KeyCorp from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

KeyCorp operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

