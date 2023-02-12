Toronto Dominion Bank Has $4.86 Million Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 31.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 51,846 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $4,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 181.4% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 605 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. 53.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on KKR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.83.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

Shares of KKR stock opened at $57.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.77 and a twelve month high of $66.25. The company has a market cap of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.53.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.16. KKR & Co. Inc. had a positive return on equity of 5.70% and a negative net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. KKR & Co. Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently -45.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 32,842,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $309,044,942.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. It operates through the Asset Management segment and Insurance segment.

