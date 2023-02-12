Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.05 Million Holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,758 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $6,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ATO. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 85.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 52.6% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the second quarter worth about $66,000. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Atmos Energy news, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.37, for a total transaction of $121,407.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,079.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.14, for a total value of $1,464,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 228,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,807,020.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

ATO opened at $116.25 on Friday. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $97.71 and a 52-week high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.85.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Atmos Energy from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.29.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corp. engages in the provision of natural gas services. It operates under the Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage business segments. The Distribution segment is involved in regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations. The Pipeline and Storage segment includes pipeline and storage operations of Atmos Pipeline-Texas division and natural gas transmission operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.