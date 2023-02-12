Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.44 Million Position in Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN – Get Rating) (TSE:STN) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 128,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,810 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Stantec were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in STN. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 11.5% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,625,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,929,000 after buying an additional 1,399,968 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,725,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,791,000 after buying an additional 110,476 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Stantec by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,708,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $118,983,000 after buying an additional 93,546 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Stantec by 11.8% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,233,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,599,000 after buying an additional 235,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Stantec by 34.2% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,031,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,997,000 after buying an additional 517,563 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STN opened at $53.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.73. Stantec Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.88.

Stantec ( NYSE:STN Get Rating ) (TSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $889.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.40 million. Stantec had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 15.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stantec Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

STN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stantec from C$67.00 to C$71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$75.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$79.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$74.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stantec presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Stantec, Inc is engaged in the provision of general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings, Energy & Resources, Environment Services, Infrastructure, and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

