Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.70 Million Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,993 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 32,840 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Workday were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,071 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,034,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. lifted its position in Workday by 1.1% in the third quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 22,743 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Workday by 3.2% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 18,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Workday by 18.6% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,879 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Workday by 44.7% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday Stock Down 1.5 %

WDAY stock opened at $186.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.69, a PEG ratio of 193.59 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Workday, Inc. has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $250.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.25.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 29th. The software maker reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Workday had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 2.11%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Workday declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 29th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Workday from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Workday from $235.00 to $223.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Loop Capital lowered Workday from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on Workday in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Workday presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Workday news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of Workday stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO James Bozzini sold 4,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $709,789.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,694,032.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total transaction of $450,713.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,230,561.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 119,548 shares of company stock valued at $20,795,439. Company insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

(Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.