Toronto Dominion Bank Has $6.83 Million Stock Position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,525 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $6,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Hormel Foods by 413.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1,617.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,331,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total transaction of $1,490,947.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,200,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Patrick J. Connor sold 1,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $73,929.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Snee sold 31,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.66, for a total value of $1,490,947.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 234,999 shares in the company, valued at $11,200,052.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE HRL opened at $44.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.96. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $44.08 and a 12 month high of $55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Argus upped their price target on Hormel Foods from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.17.

About Hormel Foods

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment focuses on the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.