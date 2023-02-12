Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,944 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,290 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,840 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its holdings in Medtronic by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 82,427 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after buying an additional 3,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Somerset Trust Co grew its holdings in Medtronic by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 53,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

NYSE:MDT opened at $83.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.21 and a 200 day moving average of $84.15. The company has a market capitalization of $111.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $75.76 and a 1-year high of $114.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is currently 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Medtronic

In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDT. Barclays reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Medtronic from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

