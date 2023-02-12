Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 167,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,983 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in UDR were worth $6,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UDR. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in UDR by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in UDR by 3.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in UDR by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UDR by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total transaction of $808,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 984,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,821,915.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UDR opened at $44.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 0.36. UDR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.18 and a 1 year high of $60.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 176.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.04.

UDR (NYSE:UDR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.48). UDR had a return on equity of 2.66% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $399.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 608.00%.

UDR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $57.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of UDR from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.07.

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. The firm operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

