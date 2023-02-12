Toronto Dominion Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,828 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,330 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Juniper Networks worth $4,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 46.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 92,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 29,334 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $327,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter worth $2,353,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 899.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,926 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.22% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.18 and a 12 month high of $38.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total value of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,745,028.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.59, for a total transaction of $191,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 776,235 shares in the company, valued at $23,745,028.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total transaction of $29,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,675 shares in the company, valued at $569,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,086 shares of company stock worth $1,750,164 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

JNPR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.94.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the designing, development, and the sale of products and services for performance networks. It offers requirements for global service, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

