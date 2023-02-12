Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 387,246 Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF) by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,644 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 387,246 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Enerplus by 155.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,620 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enerplus by 656.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,638 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 117,700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Enerplus by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,659 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 13,430 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors own 53.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Enerplus alerts:

Enerplus Stock Performance

NYSE ERF opened at $17.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.07 and a 200-day moving average of $16.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 2.17. Enerplus Co. has a 52-week low of $11.00 and a 52-week high of $19.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enerplus Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

(Get Rating)

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The firm holds interests in North Dakota, Colorado, Pennsylvania, and in the provinces of Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ERF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF – Get Rating) (TSE:ERF).

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.