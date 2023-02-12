Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 6,153 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,153 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $5,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John P. Sexton sold 2,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $364,744.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,929,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Griebenow sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $51,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $925,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Performance

BATS CBOE opened at $126.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.05 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.45. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $457.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.64 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $159.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Cboe Global Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.25.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc engages in the provision of trading and investment solutions to investors. It operates through the following business segments: Options, North American Equities, Futures, European Equities, and Global FX. The Options segment includes options exchange business, which lists for trading options on market indexes (index options), as well as on non-exclusive multiply-listed options.

