Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Boosts Holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,417 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AYX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Alteryx by 177.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,421,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,820,000 after buying an additional 909,010 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Alteryx by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,029,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,379,000 after buying an additional 806,018 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,741,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 2nd quarter worth about $12,603,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alteryx by 324.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 286,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,869,000 after purchasing an additional 218,896 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx Stock Performance

Shares of AYX opened at $62.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.69. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.55 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Alteryx

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alteryx from $60.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Alteryx from $73.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alteryx from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Alteryx in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.64.

In other Alteryx news, insider Paula Hansen sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.10, for a total value of $286,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 105,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,665,471.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Alteryx

(Get Rating)

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.