Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Buys 370 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in PVH were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of PVH during the third quarter worth $10,438,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of PVH during the third quarter valued at $545,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 174.8% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after buying an additional 15,850 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT increased its stake in shares of PVH by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,658,302 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,292,000 after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 113.3% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 15,589 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 8,279 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PVH stock opened at $80.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. PVH Corp. has a 52 week low of $43.49 and a 52 week high of $102.93. The company has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.89.

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The textile maker reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.47. PVH had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 8.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.38%.

PVH has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PVH from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Cowen raised their price target on PVH from $58.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays upgraded PVH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.21.

In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PVH news, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,629,908. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Holmes sold 4,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $329,861.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,565.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

PVH Corp. engages in the design and marketing of branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, intimate apparel, swim products, handbags, footwear, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail.

