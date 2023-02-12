Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Decreases Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lowered its stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,797 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Vontier were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VNT. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the third quarter worth $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 256.3% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Vontier in the second quarter worth $53,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 248,700.0% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Vontier by 90.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Vontier from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Vontier from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

VNT stock opened at $23.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.79 and its 200 day moving average is $20.56. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $16.55 and a one year high of $28.45.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.72%.

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

