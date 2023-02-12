Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Has $1.26 Million Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina cut its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,879 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,810,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 605.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,640,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 48,871 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,897,000 after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,131 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after buying an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in Credit Acceptance by 597.1% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,511,000 after buying an additional 6,353 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $441.58, for a total transaction of $441,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,133,377.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Credit Acceptance Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CACC opened at $463.91 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $449.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $479.77. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 12-month low of $358.00 and a 12-month high of $648.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 15.89, a current ratio of 15.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.28 by $2.46. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 29.24% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The firm had revenue of $459.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $14.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CACC shares. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $519.00 to $442.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Credit Acceptance Profile

(Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.