Treasurer of the State of North Carolina Sells 140 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lessened its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $1,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 5.2% during the third quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 17,631 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 0.8% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,727,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,745,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 10.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 28.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.27% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $88.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.22. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a one year low of $64.00 and a one year high of $115.54. The company has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.06). ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MAN shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

