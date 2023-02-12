Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) Stake Increased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,324 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 31.6% in the third quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Planning Directions Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% during the third quarter. Planning Directions Inc. now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 54.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VOT stock opened at $196.80 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $163.55 and a 1-year high of $229.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $187.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $186.81.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

