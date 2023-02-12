Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $31.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.43 and a 200-day moving average of $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.88. Viper Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $23.51 and a twelve month high of $36.10. The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 205,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $6,781,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,844,228 shares in the company, valued at $324,859,524. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $425,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,084,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 125,624 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.22% of the company’s stock.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

