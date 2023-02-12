Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and traded as low as $7.30. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 532,662 shares traded.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.
Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $297.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.03.
Insider Buying and Selling
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.