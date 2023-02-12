Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $7.42

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) shares crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.42 and traded as low as $7.30. Voyager Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.71, with a volume of 532,662 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

Voyager Therapeutics Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.48. The stock has a market cap of $297.68 million, a P/E ratio of -16.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

In related news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $3,497,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,964,946.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Voyager Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc sold 456,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.67, for a total transaction of $3,497,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,297,907 shares in the company, valued at $32,964,946.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iii L.P. Third sold 128,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.32, for a total transaction of $1,198,943.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,685,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,666,912.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,027,936 shares of company stock worth $8,666,459. 22.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 2.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 79,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 37,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Voyager Therapeutics by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.58% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

