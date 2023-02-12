WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.06% of WesBanco worth $1,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WSBC. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of WesBanco by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,512 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total value of $59,633.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,062.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of WSBC stock opened at $37.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. WesBanco, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $41.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.97 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

WesBanco Profile

WesBanco, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The Community Banking segment delivers services traditionally offered by service commercial banks, including commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial, mortgage, and individual installment loans, and certain non-traditional offerings, such as insurance and securities brokerage services.

