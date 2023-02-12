Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Shares Purchased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,259 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108,965 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $23,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its position in Western Digital by 171.7% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 19,256 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 12,170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Western Digital by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,324 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $837,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in Western Digital in the 3rd quarter valued at about $441,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Western Digital by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 43,364 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Western Digital by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 141,007 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on WDC. Wedbush dropped their target price on Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Western Digital from $65.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Western Digital to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Western Digital from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Western Digital Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Western Digital stock opened at $43.01 on Friday. Western Digital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $63.26. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of -148.31 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The data storage provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.34). Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post -4.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Western Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the Flash and Hard Disk Drive segments. The Flash segment represents flash-based data storage devices. The Hard Disk Drive segment provides hard disk storage solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.