Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK) Shares Purchased by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Westlake were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,018,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $262,260,000 after buying an additional 169,460 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,978,839 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,985,000 after buying an additional 1,248,590 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Westlake by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,396,000 after buying an additional 35,639 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Westlake by 189.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,029,000 after buying an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Westlake by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,543 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,353,000 after buying an additional 168,840 shares in the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Westlake alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WLK shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Westlake from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Westlake from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Westlake from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded shares of Westlake from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Westlake has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.64.

Westlake Stock Performance

Westlake Profile

WLK stock opened at $122.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35. Westlake Co. has a fifty-two week low of $81.29 and a fifty-two week high of $141.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

(Get Rating)

Westlake Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.