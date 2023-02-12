Westpac Banking Corp Acquires New Holdings in Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD)

Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 2.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 5.5% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 6.3% during the third quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 47.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kyndryl by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kyndryl alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kyndryl from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Kyndryl in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Kyndryl Price Performance

NYSE:KD opened at $16.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 1.72. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.93 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. Kyndryl had a negative return on equity of 25.18% and a negative net margin of 5.03%. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.30) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kyndryl Profile

(Get Rating)

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.