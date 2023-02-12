Westpac Banking Corp Boosts Holdings in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,420 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 333.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,096 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% during the 3rd quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 1,823 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total transaction of $72,683.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,406,352.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 54,904 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,454. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RNG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. MKM Partners cut shares of RingCentral from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $70.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of RingCentral from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RingCentral presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.92.

Shares of RNG opened at $41.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 0.87. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $177.29.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $509.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.93 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 37.31% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. On average, research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

