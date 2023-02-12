Westpac Banking Corp Cuts Stock Holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,654 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after acquiring an additional 675,496 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,796,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,564 shares in the last quarter. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,764,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,918,000 after acquiring an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Street Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in Liberty Global by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 4,369,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,093,000 after acquiring an additional 240,988 shares in the last quarter. 52.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $21.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.82 and a 200 day moving average of $20.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $16.16 and a one year high of $29.07.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

Liberty Global Profile

In other news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,753,378.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, Director Miranda Curtis sold 100,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.18, for a total transaction of $2,028,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,308,530.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.10, for a total transaction of $140,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,753,378.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,387,551 over the last 90 days. 9.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

