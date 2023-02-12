Westpac Banking Corp Decreases Stock Position in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its holdings in U-Haul Holding (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 516 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in U-Haul were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Weil Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U-Haul by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in U-Haul by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in U-Haul by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in U-Haul by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 565 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 8.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at U-Haul

In related news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 324,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $17,389,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 324,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,080. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Edward J. Shoen acquired 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $14,825,250.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 599,000 shares in the company, valued at $32,292,090. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen acquired 324,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $53.67 per share, with a total value of $17,389,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 324,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,389,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,324,985 shares of company stock valued at $76,868,715 in the last three months. Company insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

U-Haul Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of U-Haul from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL opened at $64.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.99. U-Haul Holding has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $70.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.76 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. U-Haul had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Research analysts predict that U-Haul Holding will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

U-Haul Profile

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

Further Reading

