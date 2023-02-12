Westpac Banking Corp Grows Stake in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) by 480.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,726 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Chewy were worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Chewy by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Chewy by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Chewy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Chewy alerts:

Chewy Stock Down 0.1 %

Chewy stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of -901.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 0.77. Chewy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $54.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Chewy had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Chewy to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Chewy from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chewy news, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $762,615.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,150. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Chewy news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 39,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.81, for a total value of $1,721,251.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 207,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,069,020.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 16,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $762,615.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 56,270 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 265,129 shares of company stock worth $11,409,938 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chewy

(Get Rating)

Chewy, Inc operates as a pure-play pet e-tailer in the United States. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.