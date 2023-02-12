Westpac Banking Corp Has $638,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,213 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MO. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Altria Group in the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the second quarter valued at $44,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Altria Group by 199.7% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $47.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.35 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.97.

Altria Group Dividend Announcement

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 283.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 117.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MO. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $46.50 to $49.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. UBS Group cut shares of Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.13.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Featured Articles

