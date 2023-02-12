Westpac Banking Corp Sells 1,070 Shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Westpac Banking Corp trimmed its position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of RE/MAX worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in RE/MAX by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after buying an additional 11,015 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $468,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in RE/MAX during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at RE/MAX

In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,457,323.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other RE/MAX news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson bought 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.44 per share, for a total transaction of $874,800.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,279,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,306,831.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.78 per share, for a total transaction of $266,700.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,331,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,457,323.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 62,525 shares of company stock worth $1,189,191 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

RE/MAX Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of RMAX opened at $22.59 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $31.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $412.27 million, a P/E ratio of 41.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Separately, Stephens decreased their price objective on RE/MAX from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment is comprised of the Company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription for Gadberry and the First app.

