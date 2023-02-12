Westpac Banking Corp Sells 3,960 Shares of Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Westpac Banking Corp cut its stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,646 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Xerox were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Xerox in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Xerox by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,521 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Xerox by 3,009.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,219 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,019 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Xerox by 4,078.9% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Xerox by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,575 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hernandez Margarita Palau acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $155,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XRX stock opened at $16.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $11.80 and a one year high of $23.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Xerox had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. Xerox’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XRX. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xerox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Xerox from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Xerox from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $13.00.

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers workplace solutions, including desktop monochrome, and color and multifunction printers; digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; and digital services that leverage workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

