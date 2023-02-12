Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Stake Lessened by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xylem were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Xylem by 399.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,632,000 after purchasing an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Xylem by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Xylem by 613.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,183,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Xylem by 47.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,778,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $217,216,000 after purchasing an additional 900,170 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XYL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. TheStreet upgraded Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Xylem from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xylem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.30.

Xylem Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of XYL stock opened at $106.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a PE ratio of 54.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $118.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.33.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 15.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.22%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

