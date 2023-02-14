11,383 Shares in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Acquired by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $630,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 53,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after purchasing an additional 11,524 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 103,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.4% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 13,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 461.3% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,482,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,013,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NET shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.76.

Cloudflare Stock Up 6.6 %

Insider Activity at Cloudflare

NYSE:NET opened at $64.08 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $132.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In related news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,018,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,897.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 335,517 shares of company stock worth $15,107,649 in the last ninety days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

