15,700 Shares in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) Purchased by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Brady during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Brady by 55.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Brady by 119.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. 77.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Trading Down 0.5 %

BRC stock opened at $52.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.10. Brady Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.52 and a fifty-two week high of $55.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Brady Dividend Announcement

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.57 million during the quarter. Brady had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 11.85%. Analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. Brady’s payout ratio is 30.36%.

Brady Company Profile

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

